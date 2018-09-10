We take a look at the gear used by Matt Fitzpatrick in his Omega European Masters victory

Matt Fitzpatrick What’s In The Bag?

Matt Fitzpatrick became the first player since Severiano Ballesteros to defend his Omega European Masters title last weekend. In 2017 he beat out Scott Hend in a play-off and once again the young Englishman had to go to extra holes to win the trophy.

This time he was up against Lucas Bjerregaard and emerged victorious thanks to a birdie on the first extra hole.

“It was really tough, of all of my wins this was the most difficult,” Fitzpatrick said.

“I didn’t have my A-game today. I just didn’t play my best, I managed to grind it out, made some crucial birdies coming in. I am delighted, this is one of my best.

“I feel I am playing way better now than I was this time last year. I can’t say how happy I am.”

Let’s take a look at the gear he used in his victory.

Fitzpatrick is a relatively unique player these days in the sense that he has no club contract so has the freedom to pick and choose whatever equipment he likes.

He has been using Ping irons since turning professional and remains loyal with the brand, using a mixed set of i25 and S55.

Another Ping club in the bag is his G400 7 wood. He used to have a Ping Gorge gap wedge but has replaced that with a Titleist Vokey SM6.

He has used a TaylorMade’s M2 driver for a year or so now. He had previously been using a Callaway Big Bertha Double Black Diamond driver.

The 24-year-old uses a Yes! Tracy II putter which he has had in the bag since his amateur days.

He is a Titleist Pro V1x ball loyalist.

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M2

Fairway woods: Ping G25, 15˚ (Aldila Tour Blue 75x shaft); Ping G400, 20.5˚ (GD DI 8-x shaft).

Irons: Ping i25 3-5, Ping S55 6-9 (True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 47° , Titleist Vokey SM5 54° & 58° (True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts)

Putter: Yes! Tracy II

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Matt Fitzpatrick What’s In The Bag? – Shoes, glove and apparel

One contract Fitzpatrick does have is with Under Armour, to wear their shoes, apparel and gloves.

