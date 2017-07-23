Matt Kuchar What’s In The Bag - We take a look at the clubs and ball used by Matt Kuchar in his runner-up finish at the 2017 Open Championship

Matt Kuchar What’s In The Bag

Matt Kuchar finished second to Jordan Spieth at the 2017 Open Championship with a mixed bag of clubs.

The American, who is yet to win a major championship but has recorded eight top tens, plays a Bridgestone driver, irons, one wedge and a ball.

Interestingly, Kuchar only carries three wedges, deciding to carry two hybrids and a driving irons. He is also one of the very few players to use graphite shafts in his irons.

The lighter feel of graphite shafts is often preferred by some players as it helps them practice for longer as swinging them requires a little less energy.

Kuchar entered the Open Championship on a rich vein of form having finished T4 at the AAM Scottish Open, which was won by Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello.

He also finished T4 at the Memorial and as a result is currently ranked 18th in the world.

Bridgestone balls are now back available in the UK again in 2017 after agreeing a distribution deal with Benross Golf.

Matt Kuchar What’s in the bag details below: