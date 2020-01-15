The Englishman has signed a deal with Callaway and has 14 of the company's products in the bag this week in Abu Dhabi

Matt Wallace Signs With Callaway

It has been a relatively slow January transfer window in the golfing world but it is starting to pick up with a couple of big deals.

Eddie Pepperell joined Ping last week and his fellow Englishman Matt Wallace has left Ping to join Callaway.

Another huge movement, in what seems like a chain with these three players, is that Sergio Garcia has left Callaway and now appears to be a free agent.

Wallace plays in this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and will be using a full bag of Callaways including the new Mavrik Sub Zero driver and 3 wood.

He also has Apex Pro irons, MD5 Jaws wedges and an Odyssey putter.

It appears that he is still using a Titleist Pro V1 ball according to the Titleist website.

“I’ve been a Callaway fan since I was young, so it’s a thrill and an honour to become a member of the Callaway Tour Staff,” Wallace said.

“I can’t wait to start working with Callaway’s tour team to get my new equipment dialed in for 2020.”

Tim Reed, Callaway SVP of Global Sports Marketing, added: “Matt’s a fantastic addition to the Callaway Staff.

“He’s an excellent ball-striker and putter who knows how to win.

“We can’t wait to see how high he can raise his game with the help of Callaway equipment.”

The Englishman turned pro in 2012 and has made a rapid rise through the professional ranks, winning five consecutive Alps Tour starts in 2016 to secure full-time status on the European Tour.

He has won four European Tour titles and is likely to make his Ryder Cup debut later this year.

2019 was a win-less year for him but a very successful one, with two runners-up finishes and a T3rd at the USPGA Championship.

He also reached a career-high 23rd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Check out Wallace’s new 2020 equipment setup –

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero 9°, Rogue Silver 130 70g shaft

Fairway: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero 15°, Rogue Silver 130 70g shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro, Nippon 120 X flex shafts

Wedges: Callaway MD5 Jaws 50°, 55°, 60°, Nippon 120 X flex shafts

Putter: Odyssey Protoype

