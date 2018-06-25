What clubs did Matt Wallace use to win his third European Tour title in Germany?

Matt Wallace What’s In The Bag?

Matt Wallace shot a closing 65 to win the BMW International Open by a single stroke for his third European Tour victory.

He won the Hero Indian Open in March as well as the Open de Portugal last year.

Wallace moves up to a career-high 66th in the world.

The Englishman is a Ping staffer and used a full bag of Pings on the way to the trophy.

Wallace currently uses the Ping G400 driver in the LST (Low Spin Technology) model.

He averaged 300 yards off the tee in Germany, the ninth longest total in the field.

As well as the G400 driver, Wallace also carries a Ping G400 3 wood and a Ping i200 2 iron.

Wallace uses a mixed set of irons with Ping Prototype irons from 3-5 and Ping iBlade irons from 6-9. He hit 79.2% of Greens in Regulation at the BMW International Open to lead the field in that category.

The 27-year-old has a new Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth wedge in the bag two Ping Prototype wedges.

His putter is the Ping Sigma G Darby and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1.

He wears FootJoy’s Pro SL shoes as well as the Pro FLX glove.