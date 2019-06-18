Matthew Wolff What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of Oklahoma State professional Matthew Wolff.

The man with the viral golf swing will turn pro this week at the Travellers Championship after an immensely successful amateur career playing alongside Viktor Hovland at Oklahoma State University.

Coming out of university the situation regarding clubs and equipment contracts is usually a bit unknown however that is not the case for Wolff as it appears as if he has immediately signed with TaylorMade.

In the video above he is smashing the new M6 driver and he has also been pictured using the new TaylorMade M5 fairway as well so we expect both to stay in the bag.

In the irons Wolff carries two different models. His three iron is a P760 whereas the rest of his irons are the slightly older model P750’s. All are fitted with Nippon NS Pro Modus shafts.

He then carries three Milled Grind wedges which are 50, 56 and 64 degrees of loft respectively and all of those come with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts which are incredibly popular on Tour.

Finally he uses a TaylorMade Spider X putter and we are yet to confirm whether he is playing a TP5 or TP5x ball.