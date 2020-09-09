Matthias Schwab What’s In The Bag?

We take a closer look at Matthias Schwab's line-up of equipment

Austria’s Matthias Schwab ended his amateur career as the best European in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

He turned professional in 2017, and finished 17th in the 2019 Race to Dubai, showing more than a few glimpses of his talent.

Much more is expected from the Austrian, who attended Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, where he was a two-time All-American.

Following a promising start on the European Tour, Schwab has turned his attention to the PGA Tour.

He’s still searching for his first victory, but by breaking into the world’s top 100 he’s beginning to open a few more doors – so don’t expect him to remain winless for too long.

Not one to change equipment too often, Schwab has played with Ping clubs for many years.

Currently in the bag, Schwab has a Ping G410 LST driver and 3-wood, and he opts to use a Ping G400 hybrid.

A fine iron player, Schwab’s favourite has always been the 7-iron, which at present is a Ping iBlade.

He’s not one to mix brands, and currently uses a Ping Glide 3.0 wedge (46/SS), plus three Ping Glide Forged wedges with lofts of 52°, 56°, 58°.

At the UK Championship at The Belfry in August, he made one slight change, putting a Ping Heppler Piper in the bag, which replaced his Ping Vault 2.0 Piper.

Driver: Ping G410 LST, 9°, Mitsubishi Tensei AV 65TX, 45.25”, D4

3-wood: Ping G410 LST, 14.5°, Aldila Voodoo XVS7, tipped 1.5″, 43″, D2+

Hybrid: Ping G400, 19°@18.5°, Aldila Tour Blue Hybrid 85g-X, 40.25″, D2

Irons (4-9): Ping iBlade all fitted with PJX 6.5 shafts, Standard, Green, D2

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (46/SS), Ping Glide Forged 52°, 56°, 58°, PJX 6.5, +1/4″

Putter: Ping Heppler Piper

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

