What does the 2019 Wells Fargo Champion put into his bag on the PGA Tour? We take a look.

Max Homa What’s In The Bag?

American Max Homa collected his first PGA Tour title of his career at the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship, seeing off a stellar field of players to win by three strokes.

He shot a flawless final-round 67 which included five birdies and a weather delay which threatened to derail his momentum. However he kept his cool to add his name to the list of four other golfers who have won their first PGA Tour title at Wells Fargo. The other four are Anthony Kim, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Derek Ernst.

What clubs did he use to pull off the miraculous win? We take a look below.

Homa has a full bag of Titleist clubs and uses their Pro V1 ball at the moment.

Having previously used the Titleist TS3 driver, Homa has recently switched to the new TS4 and he put it to good use throughout the week. Speaking of the switch Homa said; “I was playing the TS3 and loved it, but this spun less and the head is a little smaller. But the numbers really stood out. A lot of drivers have very low spin but I have a hard time hitting them. This one dropped just a bit, nothing crazy so I was able to hit a cut, which I like to do, that doesn’t spin up too much in the air. I also can play a little chippy driver that gets out there because it rolls so much.”

This was the first win on the PGA Tour for the newest addition to Titleist’s ‘Speed Project’ family.

He does still have the TS3 in the bag in the form of a fairway wood and then goes to a Titleist 818H2 hybrid with 19 degrees of loft.

In the irons he carries Titleist 718 MB’s from 4-iron to 9-iron.

Homa carries four Vokey wedges all of which are SM7’s. His 46 degree model has a KBS S-Taper 130 shaft whereas the other three have KBS Hi-Rev shafts.

Finally he uses a Scotty Cameron T5 W putter and uses their Pro V1 ball.