Max Schmitt What’s In The Bag?

Sam Tremlett

We take a look inside the bag of German professional golfer Max Schmitt.

TAGS:

Max Schmitt What’s In The Bag?

German golfer Max Schmitt had some immense success as an amateur winning three times on the Pro Golf Tour back in 2017.

Roughly a year later he decided to turn professional off a handicap of plus six. What clubs does he use at the moment whilst out on Tour? Let’s take a look.

Schmitt is a TaylorMade staff player and all of his clubs are made by the brand.

Starting with the driver he uses a TaylorMade SIM model with eight degrees of loft and a Mitsubishi Tensei shaft.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Buy Now from Golf Support for £429
Also available at EBay (£429), and Amazon (£429.00)

 

He than uses a TaylorMade SIM Max five-wood and then a P790 UDI 2-iron which we believe comes in and out of the bag depending on the course and conditions.

He than has a regular P790 three-iron, a P750 four-iron, and then from five down to nine-iron he uses TaylorMade P7TW’s.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Buy Now from EBay for £1500
Also available at Discount Golf Store (£1799)

Instead of a pitching wedge he uses a Milled Grind Raw 48 degree model and then his next three wedges are all Milled Grind Hi-Toe models. They have 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Buy Now from Amazon for £115.36
Also available at Discount Golf Store (£119), EBay (£128.95), and Golf Support (£129)

His putter is a TaylorMade Spider X Chalk and he also uses a TaylorMade TP5 ball.

Max Schmitt What’s In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade SIM, 8 degrees with a Mitsubishi Tensei AV White 65TX shaft

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Buy Now from Golf Support for £429
Also available at EBay (£429), and Amazon (£429.00)

Five-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 19 degrees with an Aldila Synergy 80TX shaft

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Buy Now from Amazon for £213.36
Also available at EBay (£229), and Golf Support (£229)

Utility: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2) with a KBS Proto 105X shaft

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Buy Now from EBay for £159
Also available at Amazon (£199.00)

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3), TaylorMade P750 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-9), all with KBS Tour 130 X shafts

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Buy Now from EBay for £1500
Also available at Discount Golf Store (£1799)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind Raw (48 degrees), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (50, 54 and 60 degrees), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Black shafts

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Buy Now from Amazon for £115.36
Also available at Discount Golf Store (£119), EBay (£128.95), and Golf Support (£129)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Chalk

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more what’s in the bag content and equipment stories.