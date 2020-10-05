We take a look inside the bag of English female golfer Mel Reid in this piece.

Mel Reid What’s In The Bag?

English golfer Mel Reid won her first LPGA Tour title in 2020 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. She headed into the final round with a one-stroke lead and would eventually win by two thanks to a round of 67 and a birdie up the last.

But what clubs does the Englishwoman currently put into her equipment setup? Well below we have taken a look.

Reid has a very interesting mix of clubs and brands in the bag at the moment. She starts with a Ping G400 Max driver and then uses a TaylorMade SIM Ti fairway wood.

She then uses a set of Miura irons and if previous comments are anything to go by, they will not be leaving her setup for some time.

Reid told Golf.com; “I’ve played Miura now for two seasons and they are, in my opinion, the best out there. The TC-201s have provided me with not only beautiful softness off the face but forgiveness. I have so much trust in these irons, which can’t help but give me confidence. The feel of these irons are like no other I’ve used. They will not be leaving my bag anytime soon.”

We believe these go from three-iron down to pitching wedge but this is yet to be confirmed.

Reid then has some Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges in what looks to be a Raw finish. Once again we are yet to confirm what exact lofts she has on these.

We do know her putter is an Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten model though.

Driver: Ping G400 Max

Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Ti

Irons (3-PW): Miura TC-201

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 Raw

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten

