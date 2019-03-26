We take a look inside the bag of 25-year-old American golfer Michael Kim.

Michael Kim What’s In The Bag?

Born in Seoul and raised in California, Michael Kim secured his first PGA Tour title last year at the John Deere Classic which helped him secure the final invitation to the 2018 Open Championship – he would come in tied 35th place.

His best finish in a Major, having only played in three, was a tied 17th finish at the 2013 US Open where he secured the Low Amateur award. Before the last round he was in the top-10 however a final round 76 dropped him down.

He will play in his first ever Masters tournament later this year – what clubs will use throughout? We take a look below.

Kim has a full bag of Titleist clubs, some of which are the newest models, others are slightly older.

For example his driver is the new Titleist TS2 model whereas his fairway wood and hybrid are from previous generations. His fairway wood is a 917F2 and the hybrid is an 816H1.

His irons are both from Titleist’s 718 range – he carries a T-MB 4-iron and his 718 AP2‘s go from five-iron to pitching wedge.

As you would expect he then carries Vokey wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter. In regards to the former, he uses Vokey SM7’s with 52, 56, and 60 degrees of loft, whereas the putter is a GSS Newport 350 prototype.

Finally he also uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball and Footjoy Pro/SL shoes.