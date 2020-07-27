Take a look inside the bag of American professional golfer Michael Thompson.

Michael Thompson What’s In The Bag?

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour, Michael Thompson shot to prominence with a tied-2nd place at the 2012 US Open which included an opening round of 66 and a final-round 67 to finish one back of Webb Simpson.

Since then he has been consistently competing each year on the PGA Tour and has had the occasional visit to the Web.Com Tour Championship, (now the Korn Ferry Tour Championship).

So what clubs does the American put into his bag each week? Let’s take a look.

Thompson is a Ping staff player and currently has a full bag of clubs made by the brand. At the top of his bag is a Ping G400 LST driver, a G400 three-wood, and also a G410 7-wood, all of which have Fujikura Ventus shafts.

He then carries a set of Ping’s Blueprint irons and they go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

Speaking of wedges, he carries three, all of which are Ping Glide 2.0 Stealths. They have 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

Golf Monthly Instruction

His final Ping club in the bag is a Ping Anser 4 prototype putter. He also uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Driver: Ping G400 LST (10 degrees at 11) with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

3-wood: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees at 15) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft

7-wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees at 18) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft

Irons: Ping Blueprint (4-PW) all with KBS S-Taper 130 X shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth (52-SS, 56-SS, 60-TS) all with KBS S-Taper 130 X shafts

Putter: Ping Anser 4 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

