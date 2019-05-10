Take a look at what the charismatic Spaniard carries in his bag.

Miguel Angel Jimenez What’s In The Bag?

Miguel Angel Jimenez is one of the most popular figures in the game of golf, and is known for a number of things including his cigar, his love of red wine, his flash shoes and for using Ping clubs.

We recently caught up with the Spaniard, who has won 30 times as a pro, to chat about the gear he uses.

As well as his Ping clubs, Jimenez talked us through his Srixon ball, his shoes that are handmade in Milan, his watch, his special belts and his sunglasses in this brilliant video below.

WATCH: Miguel Angel Jimenez What’s In The Bag?

Jimenez currently has the Ping G410 Plus driver in the bag as well as G410 fairway woods.

The G410 Plus is Ping’s new driver for 2019, which is the company’s first ever model to feature a moveable weight.

The Spaniard’s irons are Ping Blueprint blades, which are yet to be released to the public. They are also in the bags of a number of Ping players including Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Champ.

He has Ping Glide 2.0 wedges and the new Ping Sigma 2 Fetch putter which, as the names suggests, can be used to pick the ball out of the hole.

His ball is the Srixon Z Star

Miguel Angel Jimenez What’s in the bag?

Driver: Ping G410 Plus 9° with Ping Tour 65 stiff flex shaft

3, 5 and 7 woods: Ping G410 14.5°, 17.5° and 21° with Aldila ATX Tour Blue 75X shafts

Irons (3-PW): Ping Blueprint prototypes with Nippon Modus Tour 105 stiff flex shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 52° and 60° with Nippon Modus Tour 105 stiff flex shafts

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Fetch 35inch with Ping Pistol Midsize grip

Ball: Srixon Z Star

Do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.