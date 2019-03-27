We take a look in the bag of Canadian Mike Weir who won his sole Major Championship back at the 2003 Masters.

Mike Weir What’s In The Bag?

Canadian Mike Weir has won eight times on the PGA Tour including the 2003 Masters where he beat American Len Mattiace in a play-off. Indeed his 2003 season was his best, winning the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic and Nissan Open in February of that year before collecting his Green Jacket.

As a result he got to number three in the world and gets to play in the Masters every year – an honour he is all too happy to make use of.

At present he plies his trade mostly on the Web.Com Tour and in the piece below we take a look at the clubs he uses there.

Currently Weir still uses a TaylorMade M4 driver and TaylorMade M2 fairway instead of the new M5 and M6 models from the brand. Given the success the new models have had through the likes of Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy, it would not be surprising to see Weir switch to them at some point.

His irons are TaylorMade P790’s which replaced his P750’s a while ago now. He then has a couple of Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges.

Finally he uses an Odyssey O-Works #1 putter but has shown an inclination to have a Scotty Cameron headcover which is an interesting decision.

Golf Monthly Instruction

We believe he uses a Titleist Pro V1x ball and he has used Adidas shoes for pretty much his entire career.