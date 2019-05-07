What does the two-time European Tour winner put in the bag on the European Tour? Let's take a look.

Mikko Korhonen What’s In The Bag?

Mikko Korhonen collected his second win on the European Tour this week after a playoff victory at the Volvo China Open. Playing the 18th alongside Frenchman Benjamin Hebert, Korhonen holed an 11-foot birdie putt to add to his 2018 Shot Clock Masters victory last year.

What clubs did the Finn use to shoot a final round 67 and eventually emerge victorious? We take a look below.

The 38-year-old has an interesting mix of clubs and brands in the bag at the moment. He starts with two models from Callaway, a Sub Zero driver with 10.5 degrees of loft and then a Rogue fairway with 15 degrees of loft.

Then, aside from his putter the rest of the bag is made up of Titleist clubs. Instead of a five-wood he carries a Titltiest 818 H2 hybrid and also has a Titleist 718 T-MB three-iron.

From four to nine-iron Korhonen puts the 718 CB’s in the bag alongside three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges.

His putter is a more unusual choice on Tour as he is one of the very few players who still uses a putter made by Yes! Golf. His model is a C-Groove Tiffany.

Finally he uses a Pro V1x ball.