What does the two-time European Tour winner put in the bag on the European Tour? Let's take a look.
Mikko Korhonen What’s In The Bag?
Mikko Korhonen collected his second win on the European Tour this week after a playoff victory at the Volvo China Open. Playing the 18th alongside Frenchman Benjamin Hebert, Korhonen holed an 11-foot birdie putt to add to his 2018 Shot Clock Masters victory last year.
What clubs did the Finn use to shoot a final round 67 and eventually emerge victorious? We take a look below.
The 38-year-old has an interesting mix of clubs and brands in the bag at the moment. He starts with two models from Callaway, a Sub Zero driver with 10.5 degrees of loft and then a Rogue fairway with 15 degrees of loft.
Then, aside from his putter the rest of the bag is made up of Titleist clubs. Instead of a five-wood he carries a Titltiest 818 H2 hybrid and also has a Titleist 718 T-MB three-iron.
From four to nine-iron Korhonen puts the 718 CB’s in the bag alongside three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges.
His putter is a more unusual choice on Tour as he is one of the very few players who still uses a putter made by Yes! Golf. His model is a C-Groove Tiffany.
Finally he uses a Pro V1x ball.
Mikko Korhonen What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (10.5˚)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Rogue (15˚)
Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2 (19˚)
Irons: Titleist 718 T-MB (3) Titleist 718 CB (4-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46˚, 54˚, 58˚)
Putter: Yes! Golf C-Groove Tiffany
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy
