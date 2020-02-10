Here we dive into the bag of young Australian European Tour winner, Min Woo Lee.

Min Woo Lee What’s In The Bag?

Australian Min Woo Lee secured his first European Tour title in 2020 at the ISPS Hands Vic Open. This comes just a couple of years after his sister, Minjee Lee won on the same course in 2014 and 2018.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs Lee uses out on Tour.

Lee currently uses a full bag of Callaway clubs including a brand new Odyssey putter.

Lee uses a Callaway Epic Flash driver and fairway wood at the moment with 9 and 15 degrees of loft respectively.

Instead of another fairway wood Lee has a Callaway X-Forged UT utility iron with 18 degrees of loft before moving into a set of Callaway’s Apex MB’s. They go from four to nine-iron.

Instead of a regular pitching wedge Lee has a 46 degree Callaway Jaws MD5 wedge, and he also carries three more with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally he uses an Odyssey Stroke Lab Black 10 putter and a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball.

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash (9 degrees), Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX

3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash (15 degrees), Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

Driving iron: Callaway X-Forged UT (18 degrees), Mitsubishi Tensei Blue CK Pro Hybrid 100TX

Irons: Callaway Apex MB (4-9), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 Wedges (46S, 52S, 56S, 60S), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Black 10

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Shoes: Nike

