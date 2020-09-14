We take a look inside the bag South Korean Major winner, Mirim Lee.

South Korean professional Mirim Lee collected her first Major title in 2020 at the ANA Inspiration. This came in a dramatic playoff over Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda, and it was her 4th victory on the LPGA.

But what clubs does the 29-year-old put into her bag? Let’s take a look.

Lee has a rather interesting mix of brands at the moment. She starts with a TaylorMade SIM driver along with a SIM Ti fairway wood. They have nine and 15 degrees respectively and both are fitted with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 S shafts.

From there she then has a Callaway Rogue hybrid instead of a five-wood to fill the gap between the woods and irons.

Speaking of irons she has a set of TaylorMade P790‘s and they go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. Then she has three Titleist Vokey SM8 Raw wedges and they have 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

Her final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 and she uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball as well.

Mirim Lee What’s In The Bag?

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees), with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 S shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Ti (15 degrees), with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 S shaft

Hybrid: Callaway Rogue (18 degrees), with a Project X HZRDUS shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (4-PW), all fitted with Nippon 850 S shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 Raw (50-08F, 54-10S, 58-08M) all fitted with Nippon NS Pro S shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

