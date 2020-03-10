Mizuno 2020 Apparel And Footwear Revealed - The Japanese brand has unveiled its new footwear and apparel ranges for 2020.

Mizuno 2020 Apparel And Footwear Revealed

New for the Spring and Summer months in 2020, Mizuno has unveiled its new SS20 apparel and footwear ranges to help golfers perform on the course in style.

Starting with the shoes there are two new styles, the Wave Cadence and Genem GTX.

The Wave Cadence provides award-winning cushioning thanks to Mizuno’s Wave Running Platform and is ultra-durable thanks to the X-10 Rubber Sole and waterproof capabilities.

Comfort also comes courtesy of a new one-piece ‘booty’ structure in which the tongue is connected to the lining to provide a more comfortable fit.

The Genem GTX is a new full-leather premium golf shoe that has been developed specifically for European market. It too builds upon the Running Platform and thanks to a new Gore-Tex breathable membrane, is totally waterproof. It also comes with a BOA Closure system and IG5 Spikes that give excellent grip regardless of the conditions. They can also be tightened and released quickly and even re-aligned for direction.

Mizuno also has a new SS20 apparel range which features six polo shirt designs, two of which (Micro Hexagon Jacquard Polo, Gradeint Hexagon Polo), feature Mizuno’s four way Move Tech material designed to give easy movement throughout the swing.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The other four polos feature the brand’s Quick Dry fabric, which absorbs and diffuses escaping body moisture for added comfort.

The rest of the collection is made up of a Move Tech Jacket, Move Tech Lite trousers and shorts, and finally a Rubber Mesh Belt.

Mizuno SS20 Footwear

Wave Cadence Spikeless £140

Genem GTX £220

Trending On Golf Monthly

Mizuno SS20 Apparel Range

Quick Dry Performance Polo £45

Quick Dry Performance Plus Polo £45

Micro Hexagon Jacquard Polo £52

Gradient Hexagon Polo £52

Quick Dry Boarder Polo £62

Quick Dry Jacquard Polo £62

Mizuno Move Tech Lite Shorts £54

Mizuno Move Tech Lite Trousers £60

Mizuno Move Tech Lite Jacket £84

Rubber Mesh Belt £40

For more gear news do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.