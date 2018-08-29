Mizuno JPX919 Irons Unveiled - Mizuno has revealed its replacements for the JPX900 iron range in the form of the JPX919 Irons

Mizuno JPX919 Irons Unveiled

The JPX900 iron range proved to be as popular among club golfers as it was for some of the world’s best. In the case of the Tour model, the world’s best includes Brooks Koepka, winner of back-to-back US Opens and, more recently, the US PGA Championship using the irons without a contract in place.

To replace the JPX900 models was always going to be a difficult task but Mizuno thinks it has cracked it thanks to the new JPX919 range, designed to deliver performance for all types of golf swing.

Across the Tour, Forged and Hot Metal models you’ll notice a new stability frame, which is open at the heel portion to allow greater perimeter weighting elsewhere without affecting feel. There’s also a new Pearl Brush chrome-plated finish to enhance durability and soften the lines in bright sunlight.

The JPX919 Tour (above) is a compact, streamlined iron designed to provide precise distance control thanks to Mizuno’s Grain Flow Forged HD (High Density) process, which also produces a soft, pure feel. The top edge has been narrowed by 10 per cent compared to its predecessor to match the grinds most commonly requested on tour.

The clubface on the JPX919 Forged has been CNC milled from the sole up, creating a larger area of minimum face thickness that makes it Mizuno’s fastest ever forged iron. The resulting weight removed from the face also allows a lower, deeper centre of gravity for higher-flying long and mid-irons.

The heads on the JPX919 Forged irons have a trace of Boron infused into the billet that makes it 30 per cent stronger and creates an overall performance package blending ball speed, stability and feedback in a more refined playing profile.

The JPX919 Hot Metal is made from high-strength Chromoly 4140M to promote accelerated ball speeds, while re-engineered Sound Ribs ensure a satisfying sensation through impact. The matching gap, sand and lob wedges are made from a softer X30 steel with precision-milled grooves and faces to boost spin control around the greens.

On sale from September, the JPX919 Tour (3-PW, RH only) has an RRP of £135 per iron; JPX919 Forged (4-PW, RH & LH) also has an RRP of £135 per iron while the JPX919 Hot Metal (4-LW, RH & LH) has an RRP of £120 per iron.