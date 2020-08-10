Mizuno JPX921 Irons Revealed

Mizuno has launched its new JPX921 iron range comprising four models offering different looks and performance to appeal to a range of handicaps

Mizuno has replaced its popular JPX919 range with a quartet of JPX921 models promising across-the-board improvements.

The biggest change can be found on the JPX921 Forged, which integrates the Chromoly 4120 we saw on the previous Hot Metal model into a full body forged iron for the very first time. This allows for a clubface up to 0.5mm thinner, which along with stronger lofts in the 4-8-iron delivers the fastest ball speeds Mizuno has ever produced from a full body forged iron.

Additional perimeter weighting with toe bias creates a Stability Frame to maximise results from off-centre strikes, while a 6.4 per cent wider CNC back milled slot further increases stability.

Despite this, the JPX921 Forged iron offers a sleeker, more compact profile with a shorter blade length throughout than the previous version, a beveled edge and reduced offset.

Mizuno JPX921 Tour

The JPX921 Tour maintains its predecessor’s fusion of precision with stability from off-centre strikes. A thicker cavity pad provides a softer feel while the short irons boast narrower soles for smoother turf interaction.

Mizuno’s Stability Frame with toe bias weighting promotes a longer, straighter and more consistent ball flight while the pearl brush finish reduces glare.

Mizuno-JPX921-hot-metal-iron-web

Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal

The JPX921 Hot Metal is the longest iron in the range, thanks to the use of Chromoly 4140M and a re-engineered Cortech face, now 0.2mm thinner across the centre point, creating faster ball speeds. These are assisted by a Seamless Cup Face featuring a variable thickness sole design that allows the leading edge to act as a hinge, generating more face flex.

Golfers also have the option of the JPX921 Hot Metal Pro, which features the same technologies in a more compact package with less offset, while left-handers can be fitted into the Special Edition Leftie (SEL) set. It combines JPX921 Forged long irons (3 and 4-iron) and JPX921 Tour mid and short irons (6-GW) with pre-adjusted lofts for perfect distance gapping between the models.

The JPX921 irons go on sale September 17th with the following RRPs: JPX921 Forged £150 per iron, Tour £150 per iron, Hot Metal Pro £135 per iron, Hot Metal £120 per iron.

Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi

To replace the long and mid irons, Mizuno will also offer the option of the JPX Fl-Hi.

They use an adapted flow of loft and shaft length in combination with an updated construction to hit more precise, consistent gaps from 4-7-iron.

The new Fli-Hi’s wider footprint and material construction deliver an even more playable, high flying alternative to their predecessors. A 17-4 stainless steel face and 431 body deliver an upgrade in ball speed, while the bendable hosel allows for adjustments in lie angle.

A graduating profile from fairway wood type to hybrid type is a subtle adaptation on previous models. The 20 degree (#4) has a wider fairway type profile, moving towards a tighter hybrid type shaped 29 degree (#7) with a deeper face.

The new Fli-Hi #7 is built to the exact loft and length spec as the JPX921 Hot Metal 7-iron. At the longer end, the Fli-Hi #4 uses a little more loft and a slightly longer shaft than the JPX921 Hot Metal 4-iron. Testing showed this set-up proved easier to hit the right distance consistently.

The Mizuno JPX Fli-Hi is available as a 4-7 -iron replacement in RH only with an RRP of £135.