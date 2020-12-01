The Mizuno M.Craft Putter range extended for 2021 now features three new mid-mallet shapes designed to compliment the existing smaller head designs

Mizuno M.Craft Putter Range Extended For 2021

Following on from the original launch of the Mizuno M.Craft putters, which comprised three blade-style models, the Japanese equipment manufacturer has announced an extension to the line with three new mid-mallets available from 4th February 2021.

Forged from premium 1025 mild carbon steel then CNC milled to create precise shape and alignment, Mizuno’s M.Craft putters are played by Adrien Saddier and David Dixon on the European Tour.

The initial models in the M.Craft line certainly impressed us too and, as a result, the M.Craft IV, V and VI models have today been unveiled.

The M.Craft IV is a slant neck deep square back putter with moderate toe-hang to suit players with a moderate putting arc.

The M.Craft V is a slant neck toe-heel deep mallet with maximum toe-hang to suit a strongly arcing stroke while the M.Craft VI is a face-balanced wing mallet offering slightly more weight and stability for players with a straight back and through stroke.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The original M.Craft putters also continue into 2021, featuring the same deep face milling that creates a softer feel and purer roll.

At 355 grams (the M.Craft VI weighs in slightly more at 371 grams,) each putter head promotes a fluid, rhythmical putting stroke; However an additional weight kit that includes two 3 gram weights and two 13 gram weights, which can be interchanged with the 8 gram fitted weights, allows each M.Craft putter to be adjusted to a variety of putting conditions.

Each head style is available in three finishes of Classic White Satin, bold Blue ION and intense Black ION.

The M.Craft putters feature a KBS Tour shaft, Lamkin Deep Etched Full Blue cord grip and come with a premium patch M.Craft headcover in Mizuno’s classic staff colours.

The three new M.Craft putters go on sale from February 4th, 2021, with an RRP of £249.