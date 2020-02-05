The Mizuno M Craft putters have been revealed, said to offer a super-soft feel and include an adjustable weight kit for golfers to fine tune the feel.

Mizuno M Craft Putters Revealed

Mizuno, the Japanese equipment manufacturer known for its forged irons like the new MP-20 range, has unveiled its new M Craft putter line up for 2020.

Forged from premium 1025 mild carbon steel and then CNC milled to create the most precise shape and alignment, the M Craft putters will be available in March in three classic shapes.

From left to right, the M Craft I is a square back with mid slant neck and max toe-hang, suited to an exaggerated putting arc. M Craft II is a classic heel-toe putter with plumber’s neck and mid toe-hang, matching a moderate putting arc and finally the M Craft III is a face-balanced mid-mallet delivering stability for golfers with less putting arc.

At 355 grams, each putter head promotes a fluid, rhythmical putting stroke; However an additional weight kit that includes two 3 gram weights and two 13 gram weights, which can be interchanged with the 8 gram fitted weights, allows each M Craft putter to be adjusted to a variety of putting conditions.

All putters in the M Craft range feature a deep face milling on the face that creates a softer feel and pure roll. Each head style is available in three finishes of white satin, blue ION or black ION.

The M Craft putters also feature a Nippon Original shaft, Lamkin Deep Etched Full Blue cord grip and come with a premium patch M Craft headcover in Mizuno’s classic staff colours and emblazoned with the leather M Craft mark.

They go on sale in March with an RRP of £249.

GM Verdict

We’ve had a few putts with the M Craft putters and the first thing that strikes you is the feel. These putters feel incredible soft off the face and produce a smooth, gentle roll. The vivid blue ION finish really stands out against the grass and the grip is a pleasing size and shape with a firm texture to it. The number of options are limited but the M Craft range offers a premium look and feel without the punchy price tag.