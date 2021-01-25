Mizuno ST Drivers Unveiled

Joel Tadman

The new Mizuno ST drivers unveiled today are said to represent the culmination of a three-year project aiming to become a major player in the driver sector

After gaining some momentum in the driver category with its impressive ST200 models, Mizuno has today unveiled their replacement.

The ST-X and ST-Z drivers will be on sale from February and represent the culmination of a three-year project to be among the best drivers in the sector.

The drivers deploy Mizuno’s new SAT2041 Beta Ti face and complex carbon construction to deliver both potent ball speeds and a dense, satisfying sensation at impact.

SAT2041 stands for Super Alloy Titanium and it offers 17 per cent more tensile strength and 8 per cent more flexibility than traditional 6-4Ti.

Used as a lightweight, high-strength material in the automotive industry and for complex cycle parts, it has the ability to withstand strong forces and boasts a fine grain structure that is resistant to fatigue.

How the ST-X (left) and ST-z drivers look at address

There is a choice of two clubheads in the ST range to suit different player types and deliver different ball flights.

Mizuno ST Drivers

The Mizuno ST-Z driver, which is already in the bag of staff player Keith Mitchell, has been designed to be ultra-stable but still offer low spin. It has a balanced toe/heel carbon composite construction with deep central 11g back weight for a spin efficient, straight-line ball flights.

It has a wide, low footprint, with a neutral visual lie angle and comes with four degrees of Quick Switch adjustability to fine-tune look and trajectory.

The Mizuno ST-X driver features a draw-biased carbon composite construction aided by a heel side sole weight.

It offers a more compact profile, a slightly deeper back portion and more upright visual lie angle and boasts the same Quick Switch adjustability.

Those with mid-lower swing speeds will benefit from the J-Spec (Japan Specification), incorporating a lightweight 39g MFUSION graphite shaft and lighter 4g sole weight.

We’ve been told an adjustable G version of the ST driver is expected later this year but for now, the ST200G driver stays in the current line up.

Mizuno ST-Z fairways

Offering high levels of stability and low spin efficiency, the ST-Z fairway woods offer a throwback profile, with curves for the purist.

Mizuno’s 3rd generation MAS1C face is Mizuno’s most powerful to date. The ST-Z fairway woods provide a balanced package of low spin performance and stability. Both 3 and 5 woods have an adjustable, quick switch, hosel offering four degrees of loft and face angle adjustability.

The ultra-lightweight carbon crown lowers the CG for better spin vs MOI performance, while re-engineered Wave Technology delivers a compact wave design that lowers the mass.

The Mizuno ST metalwoods will be available from February 2021 with the following RRPs: drivers: £399, fairways £279.