Mizuno ST190 Drivers Launched

Mizuno has officially announced the new ST190 and ST190G drivers and fairways, which will replace the ST180 and GT180 models from February 2019.

The Japanese brand has been the pioneers of many driver technologies, including mass-produced titanium heads (Ti100), carbon composite crowns (MP-001) and adjustable sliding weights (MP-600), so it has high hopes for its latest metalwood offerings.

The two ST190 drivers, the ST190 and adjustable ST190G offer Mizuno’s lowest spin rates and incorporate multiple technologies to enhance ball speed and driving distance.

The ST190 woods were first put in play at the British Masters in October 2018 in the hands of Marcus Fraser, while Keith Mitchell was Mizuno’s first PGA Tour player to put the ST190 into play. Luke Donald will also be playing the ST190G model this year as he returns from injury.

Mizuno’s ultra-fast Forged SP700 Ti face now boasts a lighter CORTECH structure to deliver consistently higher ball speeds, with a large, weight saving carbon composite crown and an Amplified Wave soleplate, introduced in last year’s ST180 drivers, helping to convert each additional mph into extra yards.

The Forged SP700 Ti face is over 10 per cent stronger than 6-4 Titanium with a fine grain structure that allows a more complex geometry in the CORTECH face, where re-engineered ribs and a Quick Switch internal structure promise even higher performance.

The ultralight 12g carbon composite crown means 7g of weight can be optimally redistributed to further boost ball speed, stability and reduce spin rates.

The Amplified Wave Sole features a heavily amplified first wave configuration which expands the ST190’s COR area for improved balls speeds across the clubface, with reduced off-centre performance drop-off.

Harmonic Impact Technology is the result of a careful study of vibration and soundwaves, which identified the need for internal ribs to create a more solid, powerful impact sound. The whole package combines to squeeze every last ounce of ball speed from the entire clubface in both the ST190 and ST190G drivers.

The ST190 is designed for mid to low spin with maximum stability, and features a single, factory-fixed 6g backweight that increases MOI for added stability on off-centre strikes.

The ST190G (above) is engineered for low spin and offers intuitive Fast Track adjustability thanks to twin 7g weights on external tracks that can reduce spin by an additional 200rpm, allowing players to achieve heavy fade or draw biases by placing the weights in one track.

The ST190 fairway woods are also speed-engineered and feature a carbon composite crown and amplified Wave soleplate, this time allied to a deeper, high-energy HT1770 Maraging steel face.

This deeper clubface flexes more like a driver, helping to maximise ball speed, while the ultra-lightweight carbon composite crown allows 4g of weight to be moved low within the clubhead, combining with the deeper clubface to deliver an efficient, low-spin ball flight.

The Amplified Wave Soleplate’s larger first wave creates a balance between stability and sweet spot height to provide effective off-centre forgiveness without excess backspin.

Similar Harmonic Impact Technology to that found in the drivers generates a powerful, solid impact sound, fine-tuned through the study of vibration and sound waves.

The ST190 fairway woods will be available in fixed-hosel 3- and 5-woods along with an adjustable Tour S 3-wood model that offers a stronger ball flight and in which lofts can be adjusted from 13˚ to 17˚.

The Mizuno ST190 driver will have an RRP of £399, the ST190G will have an RRP of £449. The ST190 TS adjustable fairway (13˚ to 17˚, right hand only) has an RRP of £315, the standard ST190 fairway (15° and 18°) is £279.

A range of shafts without upcharge will be available, with new options for 2019 including Atmos Blue 5S, Atmos Red 5R, Atmos Red 5R2, Atmos Red 6R and Atmos Black TS 6S. All product be available at retail from February 2019.