Mizuno ST200 Drivers Revealed - Mizuno has unveiled three new driver models to cater for the needs of different styles of golfer

The ST200 range offers a choice of three different driver and fairway head designs, each with different ball flights, spin characteristics and adjustability options.

Delivering both low spin and significant forgiveness, the ST200 is a high-stability driver built around a resilient Beta rich forged, multi thickness Titanium face that maintains its characteristics over time.

Weight savings from a compacted Wave Sole and a variable-thickness graphite crown, used low and deep in the head help deliver both low spin and increased stability from off-centre strikes. An additional 11.6g backweight further enhances low spin efficiency and maximises forgiveness.

The ST200G features twin 7g weights on longer external tracks for even more effective weight movement, allowing mid/low to ultra-low spin positions.

The lightweight ST200X delivers a high launch with a draw bias and has been designed to work best with Mizuno’s own Japan specification MFUSION 39g shaft to help those players with mid to lower swing speeds.

“Combining our US and Japan Tour metal wood development is a natural evolution for Mizuno in 2020,” said Chris Voshall from Mizuno.

“We can now combine Japan’s exotic materials and craftsman’s eye for playing profiles with our expertise of working with modern tour players like Keith Mitchell. 2020 is set to be a huge year for Mizuno in metal woods.”

Fairway wood options are the ST200 (fixed hosel), ST200 TS (adjustable loft) and a lightweight, draw-biased ST200X.

The generous 3 wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face. While the 5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer and faster ball speeds.

As with the ST200 fairways, the ST200X offer weight savings from a compacted Wave Sole and variable-thickness graphite crown plus wet weather score lines to maintain spin and ball flight in wet conditions

The Mizuno ST200 metalwoods are available from February with the following RRPs: ST200G driver £399, ST200 and ST200X driver £349. ST200 TS fairway £279, ST200 and ST200X fairway £239.