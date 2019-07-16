Mizuno T20 Wedge Revealed - Featuring a classic teardrop shape and Hydroflow Micro Grooves said to enhance control in damp conditions.

Mizuno T20 Wedge Revealed

Mizuno is relaunching its T-Series wedges in the form of the T20 with the classic teardrop profile Grain Flow Forged from 1025E mild carbon steel for the enhanced greenside feel.

The T20 wedges feature new Hydroflow Micro Grooves, which are vertically etched to help release moisture and maintain spin even in damp conditions.

Each T20 wedge is spin-weighted, with weight discreetly placed high within a tapered blade for increased spin and vertical stability on off-centre strikes.

To ensure consistency and predictability in the scoring zone, each head features precise CNC-milled grooves and is mechanically milled to the highest possible tolerances after Grain Flow Forging to ensure a perfectly flat striking face and consistent levels of spin.

An element of Boron-infusion in the 1025E mild carbon steel billets makes them more durable for longer-lasting groove performance and reliable spin.

Golf Monthly Instruction

In the higher lofts, T20 wedges feature a wider, shallower groove to better facilitate those partial shots around the green. In the lower lofts, the grooves are narrower and deeper to better suit full shots.

The heads feature a classic teardrop profile, but this too varies from loft to loft. The lower-lofted 46˚ pitching wedge retains a defined teardrop profile, but this flows through to a more rounded profile in the 60˚ degree lob wedge as the need for versatility increases around the green.

T20 wedges will be available in three different finishes – two plated models (Satin Chrome and Blue ION) plus a RAW and ready-to-rust option. Grind options are loft-specific and range from STD BEVEL to Subtle M and Aggressive C grinds.

“Although our T-Series wedges haven’t been available to the public for over a year, they’ve become even more popular on tour over that time,” says Kyle Hammond, Mizuno’s PGA Tour Technician.

Trending On Golf Monthly

“The updated T20 has been a long time in coming but with a few extra design tweaks we learned over the last year it will finally bring all that wedge goodness back to the public.”

They will be available from September, 2019, with an RRP of £140 per wedge.