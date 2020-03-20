In this video, Neil Tappin takes a look at a driver flying under the radar in 2020.

Is This The Most Underrated Driver of 2020?

In this video, Neil Tappin reveals a driver that he thinks might be the most underrated of 2020. He puts it up against one of the leading competitor models to see exactly how it compares and questions whether this is something worth considering if you are in the market for a new driver this year.

WATCH: Is This The Most Underrated Driver of 2020?

2020 has seen pretty much every brand release new drivers with a whole host of different and boundary pushing technologies.

In the video above Neil has put what he believes to be the most underrated driver on the market, the Mizuno ST200G, through its paces.

What were the results?

Well the ST200G was more than competing with the TaylorMade SIM, it actually was more effective at converting club speed to ball speed, although variance in strike is a factor here.

The spin numbers were good and the high flight helps maximise carry distance. Not only that, but Neil acknowledged how he felt completely in control of where the ball was going.

The feel of the face was also very pleasing – incredibly solid and stable, with a fairly loud but not overpowering sound.

Another thing worth mentioning is the price. The G version comes at a RRP of £399 which is considerably less than some of its competitors.

In relation to the question above, Mizuno may not get the recognition or have the large profile of brands like TaylorMade, Callaway, Ping or Titleist, but given the clear performance and lower price point, the Mizuno ST200G, and the other drivers in the ST200 range, are clubs that could be worth considering if you are in the market for a new driver.

