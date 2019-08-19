Motocaddy Life-Saving GPS App Update Revealed - Latest update to free app indicate the location of on-course defibrillators and CPR instructions

Motocaddy Life-Saving GPS App Update Revealed

The free Motocaddy GPS proved to be a popular choice among golfers, even those not looking to pair it with a compatible trolley like the M5 or S5 Connect, for its ease of use, clear colour hole maps, smartphone notifications and accurate distances.

Now, a recent update incorporates potential lifesaving features that indicate the location of on-course defibrillators and provide golfers with CPR instructions to administer to anyone suffering a cardiac arrest when playing golf.

So far, more than 700 golf clubs around the UK and Ireland have registered the location of one or more defibrillators with a database compiled by Motocaddy that will depict their accessibility on the standalone app within seconds. The app is also available in five different languages.

Gaining early access to a defibrillator increases the chance of survival from a cardiac arrest by up to 10 per cent and performing CPR can more than double the chances of survival in some cases.

The new app also includes vector course graphics that significantly minimises data and battery usage, the option of 2D course maps with distance overlays and aerial hole flyovers.

There’s also the option of ‘hazard planning’ offering lay-up and approach distances to any point on each hole.

Another new addition includes a score tracking option and in-game statistics for post-game analysis. A scorecard; the number putts taken; fairways hit and greens in regulation are all recordable, plus the option to select the tee being played for accurate course information.

The new-look app can be linked to the brand’s Connect trolley models via Bluetooth on any compatible smartphone; allowing the trolley’s digital display to be used in place of a conventional GPS, offering front, middle and back distances to the green along with par of the hole and clock. It also features a round timer plus shot measurement – both fully controllable from the trolley handle.

