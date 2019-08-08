Motocaddy M-Tech Electric Trolley Revealed - The new premium M-Tech from Motocaddy is packed full of cutting-edge features and luxurious touches

Motocaddy M-Tech Electric Trolley Revealed

Known for its cutting-edge electric trolleys, Motocaddy has today unveiled arguably its most futuristic to date in the form of the M-Tech. The latest M-Series model combines superior performance, striking design and luxury finishes to transport your clubs with style and sophistication.

Available in a limited quantity, the premium M-Tech model features a super-lightweight, high capacity 36+ M-Tech Lithium battery and next generation, high power 28V electronics.

The luxury finishes include hand-stitched genuine leather handle grips alongside a sunlight friendly, full colour LCD screen, plus polished chrome detailing, carbon-fibre styling and exclusive all-terrain tyres with the Motocaddy logo featured on the tread.

“The M-TECH signals the latest generation of Motocaddy trolley design,” said Oliver Churcher, Motocaddy Marketing Manager.

“We’ve worked tirelessly with our designers in combining premium feel and luxury touches with the tried and tested performance benefits the brand is known for.” he added.

The compact-folding M-Tech also includes Automatic Downhill Control and an electronic parking brake, ideal for golfers who play on undulating courses. It folds up and down easily and in a manner that saves space for wherever it is stored or when placed in the car. It also boasts the same inverted wheels as the rest of the M-Series models to help achieve a significantly reduced folded footprint.

The brand’s exclusive Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system, which removes the need for a lower bag strap, is also included.

Other standout features include three distance measurements (Drive, Round and Life); a USB charging port; Adjustable Distance Control (up to 60-yards); a CartLock security pin code; Advanced battery meter; a clock and round timer; a simple, fully-adjustable handle height, plus nine speed settings, which allows the trolley to move at the perfect walking pace.

The Motocaddy M-Tech is available from August 2019 with a 3-year trolley warranty (plus 5-year warranty on the battery). The RRP is £1199.99.