This new hands-free option from Motocaddy features a host of upgrades to transport your clubs seamlessly around the course

Motocaddy M7 Remote Electric Trolley Revealed

Motocaddy is set to introduce its new M7 Remote electric trolley, giving golfers a hands-free option for transporting their clubs on the golf course.

It becomes the eighth model in this year’s compact M-Series range and includes some significant upgrades on the original S7 Remote model it replaces.

Features include an anti-glare LCD screen, a pair of anti-skid rear wheels and an extra (removable) anti-tip wheel at the back to provide stability on all terrains. As with all M-Series models available this year, its integral compact-folding SlimFold system makes it possible to fit into the smallest car boots.

The new ‘ergonomic’ remote control handset is easy to use and fully rechargeable – using the trolley’s USB charging port if needed. It can move the trolley forward, left, right and in reverse, with an additional pause and resume feature.

It can also switch readily from remote to manual mode and back again, if the user wants to control it from the handle like a regular trolley. In addition to including Automatic Downhill Control, there is an emergency stop and a new handset lock function – preventing accidental button pushes.

The LCD screen includes an extra battery meter indicating the capacity of the handset, with the handset able to clip onto the trolley frame for convenient access and storage.

Equipped with a wider wheel-base than standard M-Series models, the M7 Remote has a handset range of up to 50 metres. It is powered by a 28.8V system, has nine speed settings, a speed indicator and battery meter, plus a super-lightweight Lithium battery that can be charged without being removed. The handle can also be easily adjusted to a range of heights to suit all golfers.

The arrival of the M7 Remote trolley follows the recent launch of the M5 GPS, the world’s first compact electric trolley with fully integrated GPS built into a super-responsive touchscreen with fingertip control. Other models in the M-Series include the M1, M1 DHC, M3 Pro, M3 Pro DHC and premium M-Tech.

Available from next month, the M7 Remote comes with a graphite frame and an RRP of £999.99.