The Motocaddy Pro 3000 laser rangefinder revealed today boasts 7x magnification and a host of other cutting-edge features

Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser Rangefinder Revealed

Motocaddy, maker of some of the best electric trolleys, has launched a premium laser rangefinder called the Pro 3000.

Seen as the perfect addition to the Motocaddy product range, which includes the cutting-edge M5 GPS, the PRO 3000 hopes to be one of the market’s best laser rangefinders by being quick and easy to use.

It also offers accuracy to less than a yard with 7x magnification at a range of 1,300 yards.

Featuring PinLock technology with vibration and visual confirmation, the PRO 3000 ensures the golfer can always trust the distance and better prepare for their next shot.

Featuring a high-resolution LCD display, a pin can be locked on from 450 yards away. It also includes slope compensation (competition legal with slope disabled) to account for any undulations.

Background noise filtration to make it easier to lock onto a target; an adjustable eyepiece provides clearer visuals; it has the ability to toggle between yards and metres plus an automatic standby mode after 10 seconds.

Easy-to-hold with textured rubber grips, the PRO 3000 comes as standard with a premium hard-shell carry case with carabiner bag clip. In a world-first, the exclusively designed case also attaches to a Motocaddy Accessory Station for quick and easy access out on the course.

Compact and lightweight (196g with battery), the PRO 3000 is also completely rainproof and comes with a 24-month warranty, plus 3V Lithium battery included.

“We regard Motocaddy as the ultimate caddie company, so developing a heavily-featured laser rangefinder was the logical next step for us after adding GPS distance to our top-of-the range trolleys,” said Motocaddy Marketing Manager, Oliver Churcher.

“By any standards, the PRO 3000 Laser is a match for any rangefinder on the market, offering pin-point accuracy in distance measurements at a really attractive price point,” he added.

Available from this month, the PRO 3000 has an RRP of £269.99.