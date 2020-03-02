Motocaddy Push Trolleys 2020 Unveiled - The Cube, Z1 and P1 push trolley models have all been updated for the coming season

Motocaddy Push Trolleys 2020 Unveiled

Following the recent launch of the cutting-edge M5 GPS electric trolley, Motocaddy has updated its three push trolleys for the forthcoming season, each boasting a fresh design, multiple features and generous storage.

The new version of the Cube is compact and simple to fold thanks to its two-step folding system. Packed with storage options, it also offers adjustable handle height and a foot parking brake. Additional features include a new durable rubber handle and friction-free oversize wheels to easily manoeuvre around the course, along with a folding lock and compatibility with the Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system, removing the need for a lower-bag strap.

Featuring a fresh new look with graphite frame and wheels, the new Cube folds down 40 per cent smaller than traditional push trolleys and also incorporates a host of storage options, including an under-handle net; drink and scorecard holders; an accessory console; an umbrella holder attachment; and space to hold spare tees and balls. It is available now with an RRP of £179.99 with new Lime trim added to the previous Red and Blue options.

The new lightweight P1 push model (above) includes a thicker frame and a one-step folding system, allowing the trolley to be ready to use in seconds. It also includes the same features found on the Cube, plus a new easy-push rubberised handle. The new P1 is also available now with an RRP of £154.99 in the same graphite frame and wheel colour with Red and Blue trim options.

Offering good value and features, the new look Z1 model (above) is ideal for budget conscious golfers looking for a simple, lightweight (6kg) push trolley.

Wide-ranging features including three handle height settings and friction-free oversize wheels that can be taken off quickly for easy storage, plus a simple two-step folding system. The Z1 is available in Red and Blue trim with an RRP of £119.99.

