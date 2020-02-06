Motocaddy has introduced five new bags for the 2020 season with a wide range of features to suit different needs and price points.

Motocaddy Unveils New 2020 Bag Range

Well-known trolley brand Motocaddy has introduced five new bag models to its 2020 range, featuring all new Dry-Series, M-Tech, Club-Series and Lite Series cart bags, and a new HydroFlex carry bag.

All of these new designs will add to the Pro-Series range, which was updated earlier in 2019.

“We spoke to lots of golfers to find exactly what they look for in a modern golf bag,” said Motocaddy Marketing Manager, Oliver Churcher. “In taking all the feedback on board, we think this is our most comprehensive and contemporary bag range ever.

“We want to keep driving the cart bag category forward and our new range emphasises what the golfing public looks for in terms of modern styling; spacious pockets; premium materials to help protect from the elements; reduced weight; and most importantly ultimate compatibility with our trolleys,” added Churcher.

The Dry-Series features a new design along with several other improvements; such as 10 per cent more storage space and a new easy-lift grab handle. This new technology combines with a fully waterproof construction and four colour options. It has an RRP of £239.99.

The M-Tech cart bag is styled to complement the modern trolley, like the namesake M-Tech. The carbon effect with chrome detailing gives a premium feel and aesthetic. It will have an RRP of £219.99.

The Club-Series range is now 23 per cent lighter than its predecessor whilst the Lite-Series is now the lightest and most compact Motocaddy bag, weighing just 2.3 kilograms.

Finally the AquaFlex has been replaced in 2020 with the HydroFlex carry bag. It features an updated quick‑release 4-point fully adjustable carry strap, along with subtle branding and is designed to fit perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley for versatility. It will have an RRP of £209.99.

