A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, we take a look inside the bag of Nate Lashley.

Nate Lashley What’s In The Bag?

A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, Nate Lashley is set to make his Masters debut in 2020 thanks to victory at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

What clubs does he use out on Tour? We take a look below.

Lashley has a full set of Ping clubs at the moment, including a Ping G410 LST driver and three-wood. Interestingly he also carries a Ping G410 seven-wood too.

He uses a set of Ping i210 irons which go from four-iron to pitching wedge.

He also uses three Ping Glide 3.0 wedges with 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

His putter is a centre-shafted Ping Scottsdale Wolverine C which he has had in the bag for a while now.

Nate Lashley What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Ping G410 LST, 10 degrees, Fujikura Ventus 6-X

Fairway: Ping G410 LST, set at 13.5 degrees, Fujikura Ventus 7-X

Golf Monthly Instruction

Fairway: Ping G410, set at 20.5 degrees, Fujikura Ventus 8-X

Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW), Project X LZ 6.5 125G

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 Stealth (50, 54, 60), Project X LZ 6.5 125G

Putter: Ping Scottsdale Wolverine C, SuperStroke Slim 3.0

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Trending On Golf Monthly

Shoes: FootJoy Fury

For more what’s in the bag follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.