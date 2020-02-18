A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, we take a look inside the bag of Nate Lashley.
Nate Lashley What’s In The Bag?
A one-time winner on the PGA Tour, Nate Lashley is set to make his Masters debut in 2020 thanks to victory at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
What clubs does he use out on Tour? We take a look below.
Lashley has a full set of Ping clubs at the moment, including a Ping G410 LST driver and three-wood. Interestingly he also carries a Ping G410 seven-wood too.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping G410 LST driver from American Golf for £399
- BUY NOW (US): Ping G410 LST driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $499.99
He uses a set of Ping i210 irons which go from four-iron to pitching wedge.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping i210 irons from Scottsdale Golf for £649
- BUY NOW (US): Ping i210 irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $999.99
He also uses three Ping Glide 3.0 wedges with 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge from American Golf for £129
- BUY NOW (US): Ping Glide 3.0 wedge from Worldwide Golf Shops from $149.99
His putter is a centre-shafted Ping Scottsdale Wolverine C which he has had in the bag for a while now.
Driver: Ping G410 LST, 10 degrees, Fujikura Ventus 6-X
Fairway: Ping G410 LST, set at 13.5 degrees, Fujikura Ventus 7-X
Fairway: Ping G410, set at 20.5 degrees, Fujikura Ventus 8-X
Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW), Project X LZ 6.5 125G
Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 Stealth (50, 54, 60), Project X LZ 6.5 125G
Putter: Ping Scottsdale Wolverine C, SuperStroke Slim 3.0
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Shoes: FootJoy Fury
