Callaway ERC Soft Headlines New 2019 Ball Range

Callaway has launched a new range of performance balls for 2019, spearheaded by the eye-catching ERC Soft.



The ball, which is named after Callaway founder Ely Reeves Callaway, has been designed to offer a soft feel but also features new Triple Track Technology to aid with accuracy.

Triple Track Technology uses Vernier Acuity Precision, which is the same technology used by planes to land on aircraft carriers, providing greater assistance with alignment compared to a regular side stamp or single line.

The ERC Soft is made with Callaway’s largest Graphene-infused Dual SoftFast Core to date, maximising compression energy for extremely fast ball speeds while also generating low spin off the driver and higher launch. The Chrome Soft remains Callaway’s Tour calibre offering for 2019.

Also new for 2019 is the Supersoft 19 ball, which combines a new softer cover and HEX Aerodynamics for lower compression and lower drag for a higher flight and longer carries.

The new softer Trionomer cover enhances feel and control, especially around the greens. A matte version of the ball will also be released, available in four different colours – red, orange, pink and green.

The Supersoft Magna offers the same characteristics as the regular Supersoft range – long and feeling very soft – but is larger in size. It is still legal under the Rules of Golf and helps those that struggle with consistent solid contact.

The high centre of gravity and high MOI allows developing golfers and slow swing speed players to make better contact on the club face to promote a more consistent shot with high launch.

The ERC Soft has an RRP of £34.99 per dozen while the Supersoft 19 and Supersoft Magna are £22.99 per dozen. They all go on sale from February 8th, 2019.