New 2019 Cleveland Putter Ranges Revealed

Cleveland Golf has unveiled two new putter ranges, each with unique design features said to improve forward roll, forgiveness and consistency.

The Frontline putter range features a radical new weighting system with the centre of gravity (CG) brought forward towards the face via Tungsten Forward Weighting, which places two Metal Injection Molded (MIM) tungsten weights in the face of the putter, either side of an insert.

This is said to provide better stability through impact for straighter, more accurate putts.

The Frontline putters also feature Cleveland’s Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT), which normalizes ball speed across the face for consistent distance performance on every putt.

Every model in the Frontline range features an individualized face milling pattern to help mitigate speed and distance loss, especially on off-centre strikes.

Frontline offers three different mallet options that include Cleveland’s 2135 Technology to help with proper alignment when over the ball. A Lamkin SINKFit Pistol Frontline grip comes as standard.

In each of the four head shapes there are two different hosel types to help provide a superior fit: single bend and slant neck. The single bend option is ideal for straight stroke types, while the slant neck option fits best for golfers with a slight arc stroke.

Frontline hits the shelves on the 13th September 2019 in 34″ or 35″ shaft length options with an RRP of £149.

The second new putter range from Cleveland is the Huntingdon Beach (HB) SOFT.

The hallmark of the new Huntington Beach SOFT putters is the same Speed Optimized Face Technology (SOFT) that features on Frontline, helping to normalize ball speed across the face of the putter no matter where you strike your putt for consistent speed and distance.

The Huntington Beach SOFT putters utilize a gradual face-milling pattern on higher MOI models, while using a more rapid milling variation on lower MOI models.

They also feature a coarse, diamond-shaped milling pattern to soften the feel at impact while increasing friction for a more consistent roll. Each one is crafted from soft 304 Stainless Steel, delivering a better feel and more confidence on the green.

There are six head shapes available to suit any golfer’s stroke and style. They also go on sale Sept 13th with an RRP of £109.