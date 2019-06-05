New adidas Tour360 XT Parley Shoe Made From Recycled Plastic

The Tour360 XT Parley is made in partnership with environmental organization Parley for the Oceans and is the first of its kind in golf.

The unique ocean blue and aqua green colourway utilises repurposed and upcycled plastic waste that’s then incorporated as raw material into the upper of the footwear. This thread, spun from the upcycled plastic waste, comprises the entire upper of the shoe.

adidas works with Parley for the Oceans to intercept plastic waste which is then transformed into thread used to make high-performance sportswear. The Tour360 XT Parley is built on the Tour360 XT eight-spike outsole with X-Traxion technology, that provides superior traction and stability.

“Our company is extremely focused on sustainability and we wanted to incorporate that mission into our sport,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf.

“This is the first golf shoe we’ve ever made that incorporates upcycled materials and this is just the beginning.”

The use of upcycled material falls in line with adidas’ overall strategy to use 100 per cent recycled polyester in all apparel and footwear by 2024. By intercepting plastic waste on beaches and coastal communities, adidas is committed to the Parley A.I.R. strategy (Avoid, Intercept, Re-Design).

From a performance standpoint, the Tour360 XT Parley features a sock-like opening for optimal comfort while also offering full-length Boost cushioning. The 360WRAP in the midfoot provides additional support and stability so that players can stay locked in throughout the swing. It also offers a one-year waterproof warranty.

It will be available in limited quantities at adidas.com on 10th June from 4pm and will also be sold on-site at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach. It will be available at select retailers nationwide on 12th June with an RRP of £179.95.