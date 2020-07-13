Austria's Markus Brier was seen using a new four-wheeled electric trolley from Big Max during the Austrian Open. Here's what we know about it...

New Big Max Electric Trolley Spotted At Austrian Open

The European Tour is now back up and running, with the schedule starting with two events in Austria. During the first event, the Austrian Open, which was won by Scotland’s Marc Warren, many players chose not to have a caddie due to the restrictions in place to prevent any spread of the Covid-19 virus.

As a result, many players chose to either carry their own bags or employ an electric trolley and we came across this video of Austrian native Markus Brier using a brand new model from Big Max.

In turned out to be the new e LITE 4 model, which is a four-wheeled prototype version that Brier will continue to use over the next few weeks.

According to Big Max, the e LITE 4 is ultra compact and made from powder-coated aluminium. It therefore weighs only 6kg and is controlled from an ergonomic ring mechanism on the handle.

It is said to powerful yet quiet and is powered by a lightweight 27-hole lithium battery. It also has electronic downhill braking and a remote control option.

RELATED: Best Electric Golf Trolleys 2020

It will likely retail around £2000 and should launch to UK consumers in early 2021 along with the e LITE 3 (a three-wheel version) and the eQ.

While Brier, twice a winner on the European Tour, narrowly missed the cut, it certainly won’t down to any physical fatigue thanks to his four-wheeled companion.

We’re hopeful to be one of the first to test the new Big Max e LITE 4 electric trolley when it is launched next year so be sure to follow Golf Monthly across social media for our full review.