The brand has just revealed new Epic Forged irons said to offer ultra-premium performance.

New Callaway Epic Forged Irons Revealed

Today Callaway has revealed its new Epic Forged irons, designed to provide ultra-premium feel and performance for golfers of a range of abilities.

The new premium irons are forged from 1025 Carbon Steel and have been engineered with a dynamic Suspended Tungsten Core, which is the first time the brand have done so in a forged iron.

The irons also have Callaway’s patented Urethane Microspheres which help remote unwanted impact vibration without slowing down the irons performance. This, combined with the 360 Face Cup which also helps create faster ball speeds, means the new Epic Forged irons are sure to provide good distance with a solid, stable feel off the face.

In the short irons, a metal-injection molded tungsten weight has been resistance-welded higher in the body to control trajectory and allow for aggressive shot-making

Finally Callaway has implemented a new VFT (variable face thickness) pattern which is to ensure consistency in terms of spin and ball speed.

They look the part too with a luxurious Platinum Chrome sheen finish and come with Aerotech Steelfiber FC and Mitsubishi Tensai AV Silver shaft options and Silver Golf Pride Align grips to complete the classy aesthetics.