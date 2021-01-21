Callaway's new ERC Soft ball becomes the company's longest golf ball in 2021 while maintaining a soft feel

New Callaway ERC Soft Golf Ball Unveiled

Callaway has introduced its brand new ERC Soft golf ball, which is said to be the company’s longest golf ball with soft feel.

The ERC Soft once again features the popular Triple Track technology, which can be combined with Triple Track putters and has been designed with Vernier Hyper Acuity technology to help with alignment on the greens.

The ball has been developed with a High Energy Core, which Callaway has created to promote maximum speed and total performance from tee-to-green.

The ERC Soft is also made for outstanding greenside control on top of the distance qualities.

It features a new Hybrid cover, made with a Paraloid Impact Modifier from The Dow Chemical Company.

Callaway says the Paraloid “allows us to make this ball so fast, and with so much spin.”

The high performance, multi-material construction is said to promote a high launch and low spin for long distance, along with great feel in a durable offering.

A High Speed Mantle works with the core and cover to further enhance ball speed and greenside control.

It is designed to create a more efficient energy transfer between the layers for more ball speed and wedge spin around the green.

Overall, the ERC Soft is designed to be a combination of maximised distance from high launch and low spin, soft feel, durability, and excellent greenside control.

The ERC Soft golf ball will be available to buy in white and yellow from the 18th March, costing £36.99 per dozen.