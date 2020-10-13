The new New Callaway X-Forged UT Iron revealed today promises more distance, consistency and versatility with improved feel

New Callaway X-Forged UT Iron Revealed

Utility irons are a popular choice among low-handicap golfers and on Tour, especially when the links golf swing begins as golfers start to look for a fairway finder that keeps the ball low off the tee while also being a versatile option to hit into par fives.

Callaway has unveiled its latest model in the form of the new X-Forged UT iron, which boasts a hollow construction along with Callaway’s A.I.-designed Flash Face Cup that creates a sophisticated face design for high ball speeds.

Similar in concept to the Mavrik irons, this design not only maximises distance with forgiveness but also helps maintain consistency of spin on shots struck across the face.

The irons are forged from 1025 mild carbon steel and inside the hollow body construction there is Callaway’s urethane microspheres that dampen vibration for better sound and feel.

Elsewhere, external MIM’d (Metal Injection Moulded) tungsten weighting allows for the CG position to be optimally located for the best trajectory and launch for the target player.

A longer blade length and a wider sole versus a traditional long iron provide forgiveness and control.

The Project X U shaft is specifically designed to work with utility clubs for enhanced stability and control. The Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black HY is a player’s graphite shaft designed with low torque for aggressive swingers.

Golf Pride’s Z Grip features a firm feel and exceptional traction in a variety of weather conditions.

The new Callaway X-Forged UT iron goes on sale October 29th with an RRP of £229 in steel and graphite and lofts 18°, 21° and 24°.

