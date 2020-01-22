FootJoy has made improvements to the popular spikeless Pro/SL shoe and also added a new Pro/SL Carbon option that offers even more stability

New FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes Unveiled

For 2020, FootJoy has reinvented the immensely popular Pro/SL shoe and also added an even more stable version in the form of the Pro/SL Carbon. The new Pro/SL features an Infinity outsole, which is 11.5 per cent wider than the previous version and also has 30 per cent more traction points with the ground for increased grip.

There’s also a redesigned Power Harness for support and the upper is now made of soft Chromoskin leather, which is waterproof and more breathable.

The dual density midsole is made up of firmer Fine-Tuned Foam (FTF) around the perimeter for stability underneath a softer foam for enhanced cushioning.

The Pro/SL Carbon may look similar, but it in fact has a carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe.

This is said to increase stability, torsion rigidity and ground force optimization.

The Carbon fibre flexes and elastically snaps back to its moulded position with each step recovering more of the energy generated while walking and allowing the body to work less. This will result in less leg and foot fatigue at the end of the round.

It also boasts a soft 3D molded collar and an Ortholite Impressions FitBed for comfort as well as two-tone laces for a different look compared with Pro/SL.

"As the industry leader, we didn't tweak or adjust the new Pro|SL, we innovated and advanced and received Tour approval," Richard Fryer, Director of Product Management FJ Footwear, told GM.

“As a result, we’ve developed a product that delivers more stability, more traction, more comfort and more choice, setting the standard in performance footwear, again”.

The new FootJoy Pro/SL and Pro/SL Carbon shoes go on sale February 2nd with the following RRPs: Pro/SL £149.99 in five colours (one in BOA), Pro/SL Carbon £179.99 in two colours.