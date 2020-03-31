Keep your swing in tip top shape during lockdown with one of Foresight Sports' new home simulator packages

New Foresight Sports Home Simulators Unveiled

Leading launch monitor brand Foresight Sports Europe has released a new range of ready-to-go simulator solutions.

The ‘Net-Ready’ and ‘Performance’ packages have been designed to provide the most true-to-life simulation experience combined with complete versatility for business and private owners alike.

From range practice to course gameplay, these packages provide the precision and reliability that only Foresight Sports can deliver.

The ‘Net-Ready’ solution is the perfect introduction to simulator technology. Whether in a living room, spare room, garage or garden, all you need is enough space to swing a golf club and a net (or other hitting area that can take the impact of a golf ball) and you can experience golf practice and course play. Prices start from £12,595 inc VAT.

The ‘Performance’ simulator is the first self-assembly simulator offered by Foresight Sports, quickly and easily assembled straight out of the box in a matter of minutes, while still delivering the complete, immersive, simulation experience demanded by the most discerning golfers. Prices start from £17,395 inc VAT.

With a choice of Foresight technology, lightweight free-standing structure, unique quiet screen, HD projector, optimised laptop, FSX software, hitting mat and turf, the Performance simulator comes in standard or custom sizes, and can be built and packed away as required, giving golfers total freedom to use their simulator where and when they wish.

“The absolute most important part of any golf simulator is the quality of the technology measuring the golf ball. Without the most accurate golf ball measurement you’ll never see the same ball flight that you do outside” explained Ed Doling, Director of Foresight Sports Europe.

“With the ‘Net-Ready’ and ‘Performance’ packages we are committed to providing the most true-to-life experience, while understanding that space is hugely important and not everyone is able to have a permanent solution.”

Both packages are available now from Foresight Sports Europe and can be specified with any of the Foresight Sports GC family of launch monitors, giving added flexibility for customer requirements and budgets.

Customers can also choose to spread the cost of their investment by taking advantage of Foresight’s consumer or business finance packages.

For more information on the Net-Ready Simulator visit foresightsports.eu/net-ready-series/ and for the Performance Simulator visit foresightsports.eu/performance-simulator.

