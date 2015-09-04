New Galvin Green collection revealed

Swedish golf outerwear specialist Galvin Green have unveiled their new line of waterproofs, pullovers and polo shirts for Autumn/Winter 2015

Apparel brand Galvin Green has unveiled its new Autumn Winter 2015 collection that takes its high performance, brightly-coloured golf outerwear to another level.

Among 20 brand new garments in the premium range are three Shell Layer GORE-TEX waterproof jackets incorporating the latest Stretch fabric technology boasting four colours for an eye-catching look to appeal to all ages.

The flagship Apex GORE-TEX full-zip jacket (£340) with mesh lining and the new Albin half-zip version (above, £300) will be popular among serious golfers looking for protection from the elements, while the Aston GORE-TEX Paclite full-zip (below, £300) is a more lightweight jacket. All garments come in a range of colours, including Racing green, Midnight blue, Electric red, Summer sky (blue), Fire (orange), Gunmetal, White and Black.

“Modern production methods now make it possible for us to design multi-coloured jackets that look even more distinctive and will remain colour-fast over time,” said Creative Director Mats Lundqvist. “We’ve added contrasting colours to the arms, back and front zippers in a way that enhances the main performance characteristics of the jackets and continues to help golfers look and feel good whenever they wear them,” he added.

It’s this quality and performance that has led to Galvin Green being selected as the official outerwear supplier to the European Ryder Cup teams in 2016 and 2018.



Golfers are encouraged to Layer up to stay warm, dry and comfortable and they can do so with the expanded line of INSULA jackets and pullovers (David £120 and Dixon £110); and a fresh Manning VENTIL8 polo shirt (above, £90), which features anti-bacterial technology and UV protection factor 20+.