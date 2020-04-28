The new Galvin Green Insula sweaters are made from recycled polyester derived from as many as 17 litre-sized plastic bottles to increase sustainability

New Galvin Green Sweater Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles

Swedish golf apparel brand Galvin Green has intensified its drive to supply the sustainable products with the introduction of a new line of long-lasting Insula warm layer garments made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

The latest version of the Dwight sweater is made 100 per cent from recycled polyester derived from as many as 17 litre-sized plastic bottles. The durable, stretchy half-zip garment delivers thermal insulation, as well as breathability and easy care across six colour choices.

Other Insula garments made from the same recycled material are the Damie full-zip (below) and Drake half-zip sweaters.

“Sustainability is part of the Galvin Green DNA and the new recycled polyester Dwight sweater reflects that fact perfectly,” said CEO Nicholai Stein.

“There is no compromise on the comfort or performance levels and it spearheads the new sustainable garments that we plan to introduce on a larger scale in future. We always set out to introduce cutting edge technologies to maximise a golfer’s performance, while at the same time, looking to minimise environmental impact,” he added.

All seven styles of Insula warm layer garments – 24 sweaters in total, including the Dolph full-zip hoodie – are made from fabric approved to the globally recognised Bluesign standard for environmental textile production.

The same is true of all of its Gore-Tex waterproof garments, like the Apollo jacket, which first encompassed bluesign-approved fabric in 2013. Over the past five years, the environmentally friendly fabric has been integrated into the Galvin Green collections to the point where it now features in all six styles of waterproof jackets and three trousers – making up 23 jacket options and five choices in trousers.

As part of the brand’s push for sustainability, Galvin Green introduced a limited Upcycle Edition range of high-performance garments last year made from fabric remaining from its main production runs. In addition, all of the Insula fabric used in garment manufacture is produced at factories using solar roof panels to generate power for the machinery.