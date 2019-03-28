GolfBuddy has unveiled three new laser rangefinders covering different price points for the 2019 season

New GolfBuddy Laser Rangefinders Revealed

GolfBuddy is introducing its latest generation of laser rangefinders this spring, as it launches the aim Laser 1, Laser 1S and the aim L10V distance measuring devices.

The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use.

The unique audio option in the L10V gives spoken confirmation of distances, providing extra confidence and ease of use to the golfer. This combines with three targeting modes – standard, scan and pin – and 6 x magnification to ensure precision and clarity of results through the wider LCD screen.

With a slope on/off option to provide increased accuracy for various elevations, automatic shut off after 10 seconds when unattended and the option to switch off audio distances, the aim L10V offers the very best laser technology that GolfBuddy has to offer in a simple-to-use package.

The Laser 1 and Laser 1S provide laser measuring performance at a lower price point. Both models are lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design. They offer 6 x magnification and a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements, and feature three different targeting modes standard, scan, and pin.

With vibration option to confirm target lock and a one-click scan feature, simplicity of use is at the heart of the design. The Laser 1S differs by featuring a Slope function to account for any slope in the terrain between golfer and target.

Both of these tournament compliant laser rangefinders are said to depend on the most advanced components and technology to provide pin point accuracy so golfers can be one hundred per cent confident in the direction and distance they need to hit the ball.

The Aim L10V has an RRP of £299.99. The Laser 1 RRP is £229.99 while the Laser 1S has an RRP of £269.99. All are backed up by UK based customer support.