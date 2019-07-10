New Ping Cart Bag Range Revealed - Ping's four-strong cart bag range is packed full of useful features to help organise and protect your golf kit

New Ping Cart Bag Range Revealed

The Ping 2019 cart bag collection has been designed to provide premium levels of performance in a variety of new colour options.

This is epitomised by the versatile Pioneer and stylish Traverse bags, both of which are functional and look the part too.

The redesigned Pioneer (below, £200) has a 15-way top featuring a dedicated putter well, plus 14 pockets, including a range-finder pocket.

Designed specifically for buggy and trolley use, this premium bag features a unique cart-strap channel, as well as a seam-sealed, velour-lined valuables pouch, a magnetic drop-down ball pocket and cooler pocket. A cart-strap channel keeps pockets accessible and it is available in four new colours.

Golf Monthly Instruction

RELATED: Best Stand Bags 2019

The Traverse (above, £165) is Ping’s lightest cart bag has two large wells for oversized grips in the 14-way top. 13 pockets include a cooler pocket, ball pocket and a range-finder pocket. The easy-to-handle grip makes loading the bag onto a buggy light work, while a cart-strap channel keeps pockets accessible throughout the round. It is available in four new colourways, including the above Black Camo/Platinum option.

The Pioneer Monsoon (above, £250) bag’s seam-sealed waterproof construction protects your accessories and clothing from the rain with eight seam-sealed pockets (12 pockets altogether) and two ventilated mesh slip pockets for airing damp items. There’s a 15-way top with large dividers and a cart strap pass-through channel.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Finally, there’s the premium DLX (above, £225), which offers Tour-inspired detailing and styling redesigned to offer 15 pockets and a 15-way top that has a dedicated putter well.

There is an array of practical features, including a cart-strap channel to ensure all pockets remain accessible throughout the round. Magnetic ball and range-finder pockets, along with a cooler pocket, maximise organisation to minimise faff, as do two deployable shoe pouches. It is available in two new colours for 2019, a classic white or black.