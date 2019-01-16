New Scotty Cameron Select Putters Revealed - The popular Select putter range has been extended with the Select Fastback 2 and Select Squareback 1.5 models

New Scotty Cameron Select Putters Revealed

Scotty Cameron has added two new mid-mallet models to his flagship line of Select putters, the Select Fastback 2 and Select Squareback 1.5.

Developed through feedback from the game’s best players and available from February 15th, the new Select models provide additional mid-mallet options for players seeking Scotty’s popular Fastback and Squareback head styles with specific neck configurations and performance characteristics.

The Select Fastback 2 is the product of requests from players asking for a plumbing neck. The familiar setup, which provides one shaft of offset, has been incorporated into this rounded mid-mallet.

In addition to the new neck, subtle refinements have been made to the topline for a slightly thinner look, as well as a reduction of face height.

Scotty’s new Squareback 1.5 incorporates a new mini-slant neck that further squares off the overall shape and look at address for the player seeking clean, distinct visual cues.

Additionally, the draft angle has been updated to accommodate the new neck, which also produces slightly more toe flow than its mid-bend counterpart, the Select Squareback. Similar to the Fastback 2, Scotty shaved some topline thickness for a thinner appearance from address and reduced the overall face height.

Both models adopt the Select line’s tour-proven multi-material construction with a precision milled, MOI-enhancing 6061 aircraft aluminium face-sole component expertly designed into the 303 stainless steel putter head.

“Shortly after we introduced the 2018 Fastback and Squareback models on tour, players began asking for them with prototype necks,” Scotty Cameron told GM.

“We are seeing more and more players gravitate to these nice, compact head shapes. By creating the Fastback 2 with a plumbing neck, and the Squareback 1.5 with our mini-slant neck, we’re giving players everything they asked for and more.”

The Fastback 2 and Squareback 1.5 feature advanced stability weighting with two, customisable stainless steel heel-toe weights, stepless steel shafts and supple Black & Silver Matador Mid-size grips developed to offer the comfort of a larger grip while maintaining responsiveness and feel.

Every putter in the Select line features a raw stainless steel finish with a unique bead blast for a radiant yet glare resistant appearance. Smaller, double-milled “cherry dots” on the sole of the Fastback 2 and the heel and sole of the Squareback 1.5 – inspired by Scotty’s familiar three bright translucent red dot theme – with simplified, engraved typography represents this modern, refined line.

The Select Fastback 2 and Squareback 1.5 putters will be available on February 15th, 2019, with an RRP of £365.