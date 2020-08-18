New Srixon Ultisoft Ball For 2020 Unveiled

Srixon has today launched the third generation of its two-piece UltiSoft golf ball.

True to its name, Ultisoft has the lowest compression in the Srixon ball range which delivers that soft feel on all shots.

UltiSoft’s off-the-tee performance has got longer this time around thanks to a new FastLayer Core, gradually transitions from soft inner core to firm outer edge, said to behave like a core with thousands of layers for distance and great feel without compromise.

The 338 Speed Dimples featured on UltiSoft improve overall aerodynamics for better flight performance with drivers, woods, and irons. With just the right combination of dimple uniformity and dimple occupancy, the Speed Dimples boost distance and fly straight, even in the toughest wind conditions.

For short game control, a soft thin ionomer cover provides more greenside spin and softer feel on all pitches, chips and putts. You’ll also notice the new sidestamp design, which should help align you putter more easily on the greens.

The new UltiSoft goes on sale from 19th September 2020 with an RRP of £23 per dozen.