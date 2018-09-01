New Styles Added to Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 Shoe Range - New colours and upper designs widen the appeal of Ecco's Biom Hybrid 3 shoe collection

New Styles Added to Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 Shoe Range

Ecco Golf has unveiled several additions to its popular Biom Hybrid 3 shoe range with the Gore-Tex waterproof design now available in a range of new Autumn/Winter 2018 colour combinations.

These include the Wild Dove, which features the same Racer Yak used in the Spring/Summer Biom Hybrid 3 collection, and the Ombre and Camel shoes, which feature Antilope Yak HM leather. This involves a slightly different tanning process giving it an oiled nubuck finish to provide more durability to handle in the typically wet and muddy winter conditions.

The Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 features the groundbreaking Tri-Fi Grip outsole, which features multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support.

The zonal structure is a product of intensive research and data analysis in the Ecco Golf Lab. Each is formed from ultra-durable T.PU, meaning the shoes can be worn on and off course without affecting performance.

Additional features of Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 include an Ecco Racer Yak leather upper with supreme breathability and durability, 100 per ent Gore-Tex waterproof protection and the option of a BOA closure system for optimum fit.

ECCO’s Freedom Fit mixes a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally while a removable Ortholite inlay sole offers long-term cushioning, enhanced breathability, moisture management and the option of extra width.

The new styles have an RRP of £190.