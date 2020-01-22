Titleist has given the original AVX ball an upgrade with this new model said to come with greater speed, longer distance and increased short-game spin

New Titleist AVX Golf Ball Revealed

After its launch two years ago, the Titleist AVX has been fully reengineered in this new second generation ball.

The ball sits alongside the premium Pro V1 and Pro V1x but offers a lower flight and lower spin compared to those two models as well as a much softer feel.

The brand new AVX comes with, according to Titleist, greater speed, longer distance and increased short-game spin.

“In our ongoing discussions with golfers, we are constantly meeting players who tell us, ‘AVX is the ball I’d been waiting for’,” said Frederick Waddell, Senior Product Manager, Titleist Golf Balls.

“At the same time, we’ve been able to lean on those golfers to better understand how they experience AVX and what we can do to help them shoot lower scores.

“The improvements to AVX are a direct result of their insights and the inventiveness of our R&D team to take this design to the next level – and we expect golfers to see better numbers across the board.

“The new AVX is faster and longer, it performs better around the green, and delivers even more of the incredibly soft feel that golfers love about this product.”

What’s different in the new AVX?

The brand new AVX comes with a larger, reformulated low compression core along with a redesigned high flex casing layer.

These should help deliver greater ball speed and low long game spin for more distance, according to Titleist.

The urethane cover has been made thinner by Titleist Golf Ball R&D chemists to increase the spin and control to help with greenside performance.

The feel has been made even softer than the original ball thanks to an increase core size.

A new dimple design, which Titleist calls its ‘Unique Catenary Aerodynamic Dimple Design’, should help deliver the low, piercing ball flight that AVX users are looking for.

The new Titleist AVX balls will be available to buy from 7th February and are available in both white and high optic yellow with an SRP of £52.

